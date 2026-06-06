Chennai, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday urged the Tamil Nadu government to provide assistance to delta farmers to cultivate kuruvai crop using groundwater since it has become certain that water will not be released from the Mettur dam on June 12 as per the custom.

PMK demands assistance to delta farmers to cultivate kuruvai crops

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Stating that usually Cauvery water will be released for irrigation from Mettur dam on June 12, for cultivation of paddy in Kuruvai season in more than 10 Cauvery-fed districts like Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai, Anbumani said, the water level in Mettur dam this year is abysmally low. "Today the reservoir has only 41.60 TMC feet of water as against the full capacity of 93.47 TMC feet," he said.

Anbumani also said that at present Karnataka's reservoirs across the Cauvery are nearly depleted, with Krishna Raja Sagar holding 11.49 TMC, Kabini 4.47 TMC, Harangi 2.97 TMC and Hemavathi 11.41 TMC - a total of only 33.45 TMC. "That is just 29.08% of the combined capacity of these four reservoirs , so Karnataka is unlikely to release water", he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Pointing out that if water has to be released from the reservoir for irrigation, the water level must rise by at least 90 feet as against current 79 feet and inflow must average about 1.5 TMC feet per day to be able to supply water for the entire kuruvai season, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pointing out that if water has to be released from the reservoir for irrigation, the water level must rise by at least 90 feet as against current 79 feet and inflow must average about 1.5 TMC feet per day to be able to supply water for the entire kuruvai season, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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"An additional 12 TMC feet of water is still required, and Mettur needs an inflow of at least 18,000 cusecs continuously," the former Union minister added.

The PMK leader claimed that last year, kuruvai was cultivated in 6,13,000 acres, a much larger area than in previous years. "If Mettur is not opened in time this season, kuruvai paddy area will fall below 3,00,000 acres", he said, adding "that will cause income loss for farmers and unemployment for agricultural labourers."

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"To mitigate the impact to some extent, the state must support kuruvai cultivation using groundwater and Tamil Nadu government should immediately announce a kuruvai support package supplying seeds, fertilisers, and micronutrients on subsidy to farmers across the state, including the Cauvery irrigation districts", he said.

"In addition, the government should ensure uninterrupted three-phase power supply 24 hours a day, and provide a diesel subsidy of ₹5,000 per acre as a compensatory grant", he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.