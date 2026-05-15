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PMK urges TN govt to increase paddy procurement price to 3.5k per quintal

PMK urges TN govt to increase paddy procurement price to ₹3.5k per quintal

Published on: May 15, 2026 12:24 pm IST
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Chennai, PMK leader Dr Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday urged the Tamil Nadu government to increase the paddy procurement price to 3,500 per quintal.

PMK urges TN govt to increase paddy procurement price to 3.5k per quintal

The Centre has directed an increase of 72 per quintal in the procurement price of paddy purchased by government agencies across the country. "With this raise, the procurement price for ordinary variety paddy will rise to 2,441 per quintal. Farmers, however, are demanding a procurement price of 3,500 per quintal and this increase is inadequate," Ramadoss said in a statement here.

The former union minister said that the central government has raised the paddy procurement price by 3 per cent last year, and has again increased it by the same small percentage this year. "This is very low when compared with the actual cost of paddy production."

He claimed that when the Centre's procurement prices are set very low, state governments provide an additional incentive subsidy to partially compensate farmers for the loss. "But during the previous five-year rule, the incentive paid toward procurement prices increased by only 51. Because of that, the effective procurement price this year did not exceed 2,500 per quintal," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / PMK urges TN govt to increase paddy procurement price to 3.5k per quintal
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