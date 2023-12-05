PM’s vision transforming Indian sports ecosystem: Yogi

Inaugurating the first U.P. rural sports league in Gorakhpur on Monday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath asserted the transformation in the Indian sports ecosystem was the result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, which was the mission of the Uttar Pradesh government.

(HT photo)

He said due to the PM Modi’s encouragement, the perception about sports is changing and the youths are adopting it as their career with society recognising sports activities.

“The outstanding performance of our sportspersons at the international level in the Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games reflects the impact of the changed attitude towards sport,” he said.

The state government had appointed 500 sportspersons in different departments, he added.

He also said that the state government had started various schemes to promote sports activities, which included developing stadium at district headquarters and mini stadium at the block level.

An international stadium at Varanasi and one in Meerut district were under construction, he added.

The chief minister announced that the rural sports league would be organised at the block level and then at the zonal level.

He also handed over the trophy and certificates to winners of All India Prize Money Kabaddi Tournament at Gorakhpur regional Sports stadium.

The prize money for this tournament would be doubled from next year, he said.