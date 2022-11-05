Police book man, who died by suicide after killing mother, grandmother

Mumbai: The police have registered a case against a tea stall owner, who died by suicide in 2017, for allegedly killing his mother and ‘grandmother’ in Andheri West.

The DN Nagar police said the man was identified as Sameer Khan, 34.

The police had initially registered three accidental death reports (ADRs) in the matter, which have now been converted into a single FIR after the viscera report of the family.

According to the police, they had received a call on April 26, 2017, from Andheri (W) Indira Nagar, transit camp. They found Sameer hanging from the ceiling. “We also found two women lying on two cots,” said a police officer. The women were identified as Minatai Khan, 55, and Fatima Shaikh, 65.

While Minatai was Sameer’s mother, Fatima was not related to them, however, she was staying with them for years and she was addressed as ‘dadima’.

The incident came to light when a three-year-old girl, who had gone to deliver tobacco to Fatima, found them dead and alerted her family members.

Dr RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital, Juhu performed post mortem on the three and had initially said that Sameer died due to asphyxia due to hanging, however, it had reserved its opinion in the death of Mintai Khan and Fatima Shaikh.

The blood samples and viscera report was sent to Kalina Forensic Laboratory and a report was received from them on Thursday. The report mentioned that Minatai died due to smothering, while Fatima died due to strangulation.

Based on the finding of the reports, a case was registered against the deceased, Sameer Khan, under Section 302 (Murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“We suspect that Sameer killed both of them and later died by suicide. There were no injury marks on the bodies of both the women. Khan’s employees at the tea stall during questioning in 2017 had disclosed that Khan was under tremendous pressure due to debts,” said a police officer.

The police had then said the family was ‘very reserved’ and barely mingled with anyone.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to a mental health specialist.) Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918