Vandalisation on campus: DDU mulls expulsion of 8 students, lodges plaint

Police said they have initiated an enquiry into the reported vandalisation on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Gorakhpur University premises by students affiliated with the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Thursday.

A varsity spokesperson professor, Mahendra Singh, said the university administration on Friday lodged a police complaint against eight ABVP activists and 11 others for vandalising university property while burning an effigy of vice-chancellor Prof Rajesh Kumar Singh.

Chief proctor Dr Satypal Singh said university authorities were mulling to expel the accused students even after imposing a ban on their entry into the university campus.

It may be noted that the students’ protest was to demand the resolution of their 12 issues.

Meanwhile, ABVP divisional secretary Saurabh Gaur blamed the university authorities for the chaos and said the students only wanted to put up a peaceful agitation to invite the attention of the university to certain issues.

