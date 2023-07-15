Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Vandalisation on campus: DDU mulls expulsion of 8 students, lodges plaint

Vandalisation on campus: DDU mulls expulsion of 8 students, lodges plaint

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Jul 15, 2023 12:21 AM IST

A varsity spokesperson said the university on Friday lodged a police complaint against eight ABVP activists and 11 others for vandalising university property while burning an effigy of vice-chancellor Prof Rajesh Kumar Singh.

Police said they have initiated an enquiry into the reported vandalisation on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Gorakhpur University premises by students affiliated with the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Thursday.

Vandalisation on campus: DDU mulls expulsion of 8 students, lodges plaint

A varsity spokesperson professor, Mahendra Singh, said the university administration on Friday lodged a police complaint against eight ABVP activists and 11 others for vandalising university property while burning an effigy of vice-chancellor Prof Rajesh Kumar Singh.

Chief proctor Dr Satypal Singh said university authorities were mulling to expel the accused students even after imposing a ban on their entry into the university campus.

It may be noted that the students’ protest was to demand the resolution of their 12 issues.

Meanwhile, ABVP divisional secretary Saurabh Gaur blamed the university authorities for the chaos and said the students only wanted to put up a peaceful agitation to invite the attention of the university to certain issues.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
police
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP