BJP leader declared proclaimed offender over farmer’s suicide, NBWs issued

KANPUR Expanding the ongoing investigation across 10 districts, police are intensifying the probe against BJP leader Dr. Priya Ranjan Ashu Diwakar in connection with the suicide of a farmer who lost his land to him. The police have initiated the process of attaching properties belonging to the BJP leader and his associates. Meanwhile, the court on Friday evening declared the BJP leader and five others as proclaimed offenders and issued non-bailable warrants (NBWs).

Police confirmed that the police are conducting raids in 10 districts of the state. (Representative pic)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier on Friday, the police approached the district court seeking the issuance of a non-bailable warrant against the BJP leader and five other individuals named in the FIR. Additionally, the legal team representing the police in the Allahabad High Court has been instructed to oppose Diwakar’s anticipatory bail application.

Anand Prakash Tiwari, the joint commissioner of police responsible for law and order, confirmed that the police are conducting raids in 10 districts of the state. The number of police teams tracking Diwakar and others involved in the case has been increased. Tiwari said, “We have initiated the process of property seizure and have requested non-bailable warrants from the court.”

He further added, “The police have gathered evidence from banks, the land registry department, and other sources. There is substantial material available to the investigative team, and arrests are expected shortly.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, intriguing details have emerged regarding the bank account from which two cheques were issued to farmer Babu Singh. Records show that this account remained devoid of funds throughout the year. One cheque worth ₹25 lakh, issued by a co-accused Rahul Jain, was not honoured even though his bank account displayed sufficient funds.

Officials involved in the investigation commented on this pattern, stating, “The evidence indicates that the accused systematically deceived the farmer and his family.” Babu Singh tragically ended his life on September 9 by jumping in front of a train in Chakeri. In his suicide note addressed to chief minister Yogi Adityanath, he held the BJP leader and associates responsible for his death.

In March this year, Singh, who had been pursued for his land for a considerable time, finalised a deal with the politician and his associates for ₹6.2 crore. The BJP politician, who had contested the assembly election in Mainpuri on a BJP ticket the previous year, issued a cheque for the agreed-upon amount just before the land registry process. However, upon exiting the registry office, he informed Singh of an error in the cheque and promised to provide a corrected one the following day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Singh’s wife, Biran Devi, he was never paid the promised sum, and the BJP politician obstructed his access to the land. On the fateful day when he allegedly took his own life, he had visited his agricultural land and discovered that small plots were being carved out from his 10-bigha property.

His daughter, Ruby, revealed that he was deeply distressed by these developments and had refrained from eating. Around 5 pm, he left the house and never returned.

On Friday, the grieving family met with the district magistrate and other officials, urging them to halt the individuals involved in carving up the plots. They have also requested the cancellation of the land registry, citing the absence of payment, which renders it illegal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Haidar Naqvi Haidar Naqvi covers central UP and Bundelkhand. He closely tracks developments in internal security in the region and beyond.