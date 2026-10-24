Police reverse decision, grant nod to Diljit’s Oct 30 Delhi concert

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Friday granted permission for Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh’s concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 30, two days after denying it citing security concerns, a senior police officer said.

Police on Wednesday told BookMyShow Live that they would not permit Dosanjh’s Aura India Tour concert, citing specific threat-related inputs and security commitments during the ongoing festive season. (Getty Images)

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The officer said the police held multiple rounds of discussions with the organisers, who assured them of “elaborate security arrangements for the event”. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Anant Mittal confirmed the clearance, and ticketing partner BookMyShow Live released a statement on the permission granted.

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“Given the festive season and the heightened caution it calls for, Delhi Police asked the organisers, BookMyShow Live, to put additional safety, traffic and crowd-management measures in place. BookMyShow Live held a cordial meeting with Delhi Police, presented a detailed plan, and assured full compliance with all security/traffic requirements. On that basis, permission for the event has been reconsidered and issued,” read a statement released by the ticketing partner.

A police officer aware of the developments said that the organisers have ensured to deploy security personnel from their side as well and frisk each and every person. “They have come to us with an elaborate plan for security and crowd management. We have also told them to fully communicate to people about parking places and gate numbers beforehand, so there is no chaos on the day itself,” the officer added.

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{{^usCountry}} Police on Wednesday told BookMyShow Live that they would not permit Dosanjh’s Aura India Tour concert, citing specific threat-related inputs and security commitments during the ongoing festive season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police on Wednesday told BookMyShow Live that they would not permit Dosanjh’s Aura India Tour concert, citing specific threat-related inputs and security commitments during the ongoing festive season. {{/usCountry}}

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“In view of the specific threat-related inputs, coupled with the multifarious security and law and order commitments arising out of the ongoing festive season and other concerns, the permission cannot be acceded to,” a letter by Delhi Police read.

Later, BookMyShow Live issued a statement stating that the permission for the event had been “temporarily withheld, not cancelled, and the two should not be confused”.

The row also erupted amid an investigation into a hoax bomb threat e-mail received by multiple schools in Delhi on the morning of October 15. One such e-mail, seen by HT, warned students not to attend Dosanjh’s concert on October 30.

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The hoax e-mail also had pro-Khalistani slogans. Six schools received the e-mail, including The British School, Mount Carmel, Ahlcon International School, and Ahlcon Public School.

Dosanjh had not publicly commented on the earlier denial. He continued to share details of the Delhi concert on Instagram, inviting fans to meet him in the Capital.

Dosanjh held concerts on October 26 and October 27, 2024, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, with each day drawing over 40,000.