Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Pollution action plan: Delhi civic bodies suggest 24x7 patrolling for waste burning,portal for dust management
others

Pollution action plan: Delhi civic bodies suggest 24x7 patrolling for waste burning,portal for dust management

A senior official from the north corporation overseeing the formulation of the plan said the municipal corporations will, with DPCC, develop a common portal, on which it will be mandatory to register all construction sites above 20,000 sqm area
By Paras Singh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 10:57 PM IST
The North municipal corporation will deploy 48 patrolling teams to check instances of waste burning in the city. (HT Archive)

New Delhi

The three municipal corporations have submitted their action plans to control air pollution in the city before the annual winter spike, said officials of the civic bodies.

Largely similar, the three action plans to curb pollution from waste burning and dust focus on intensive patrolling, increased mechanical sweeping, targeted operation of GPS monitored water sprinkling tankers and a new portal, being developed with the help of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to monitor large construction sites.

Shyam Sunder Agarwal, mayor of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) said the civic body will once again focus on deploying water sprinklers and mechanical sweepers and is likely to broadly replicate last year’s plan.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation’s (SDMC) action plan said it will procure four new electrical road sweepers that can cover inner colony roads, and added that a dashboard has been set up to monitor in real-time the operations of 24 mechanical road sweepers and 83 water sprinklers that will be pressed into action.

RELATED STORIES

A senior official from the north corporation overseeing the formulation of the plan said the municipal corporations will, with DPCC, develop a common portal, on which it will be mandatory to register all construction sites above 20,000 sqm area. The civic body will also deploy 48 patrolling teams to check instances of waste burning in the city.

“Earlier, the patrolling teams operated at night, but we have decided that they will now function round-the-clock over the coming months. We have kept the target of planting 20,000 trees and 30,000 shrubs, of which 17,098 trees and 25,493 shrubs have been planted till August 31,” the official said.

The north MCD has also set up a separate dust control and management cell headed by its chief engineer. “We have also separately asked for 224.18 crore for dust pollution mitigation, under the National Clean Air Programme,” the official added.

SDMC has informed that they are using dust suppressants at the Okhla landfill as a pilot project, and added that an anti-smog gun has been permanently deployed on the garbage mound. However, data from the civic body shows that SDMC is currently processing only 50% of the municipal waste being produced in its areas.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

CAQM to “strictly” monitor winter action plans prepared by states

ED inquiry against Pankaj Gupta part of BJP conspiracy: AAP MLA Raghav Chadha

Smart vending zone to come up in Lucknow’s Charbagh soon

Red-faced LNMU sacks staffer who stole rail ticket of guest professor for refund
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Modi
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Zee
Bitcoin
PM Narendra Modi US visit LIVE Updates
World Rose Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP