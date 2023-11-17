Powai resident injured in Bandra Worli Sea Link accident passes away

Mumbai: A 56-year-old Powai resident injured in the Bandra Worli Sea Link (BWSL) accident on November 9, died on the evening of November 15 at Lilavati Hospital, Bandra. Rajshree Dave Ghidiyal, the victim was travelling in her maroon Honda when it collided with a silver Innova on the BWSL.

Ghidiyal was undergoing surgery to address fractures in her legs on November 12, she faced brain trauma and multiple fractures in her right hand and arm. Lt Gen Dr V Ravishankar, the chief operating officer of Lilavati Hospital, expressed that despite efforts to fix fractures, she succumbed to polytrauma, causing damage to multiple organs, including the lungs.

Her chauffeur, Rakesh Vishwakarma, who also sustained injuries in the accident, is recovering in the hospital. “He was operated for a fracture in his left leg. He is recuperating in the ward and we are planning to discharge him tomorrow,” said Dr Ravishankar.

Ghidiyal’s husband, a high-ranking executive in a logistics firm headquartered in Singapore, was abroad at the time of the accident.

“He was in Singapore at the time of the accident. We tried to call him from his wife’s phone a couple of times, but after a while, we spoke on a WhatsApp call and told him what had happened,” said a policeman, a day after the accident.

The incident adds to the toll of the BWSL accident, which claimed three lives earlier—a 91-year-old woman, her 55-year-old daughter, and 60-year-old son-in-law, allegedly caused by their hired driver.

The driver, Sarfaraz Mohammed Yusuf Sheikh, 50, has been booked for culpable homicide and causing grievous injuries to others due to negligence.

