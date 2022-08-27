Prayagraj: 25-year-old trader shot dead in Naini

A 25-year-old trader was shot dead by unidentified assailants near GE company on Mirzapur road under Naini police station area late Thursday night. The body has been sent for autopsy and further investigations will be carried out after receiving complaint in this connection, police said.

According to reports, a resident of Old Sabzi Mandi area, Golkai Jaiswal’s son Amit Jaiswal used to run spice shop in his locality.

Late in the night, he was near GE company on Mirzapur road when some unidentified miscreants opened fire on him at close range at around 11pm. He received bullet injury in his head and collapsed on the spot. Locals rushed to his rescue after hearing the gunshot but the assailants had fled the spot by then.

Amit was taken to a nearby hospital from where doctors referred him to SRN hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Naini police also reached the spot on receiving information.

Amit’s kin have denied his enmity with anyone. The father of the deceased is a cancer patient and is in Delhi for his treatment.

SP (trans-Yamuna) Saurabh Dixit said Amit sustained deep injury in his head and was declared dead at the hospital. His bike was also found partially damaged at the spot. Some locals claimed that Amit was shot at but exact circumstances of his death could only be ascertained after the postmortem examination.

“FIR will be lodged on the basis of complaint received from Amit’s kin. Two police teams have been deputed for investigation and the team members are questioning Amit’s kin and scanning all possible angles in the case,” he added.