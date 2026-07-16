Prayagraj Airport has secured a place among the country’s top 10 airports in terms of passenger satisfaction, achieving a joint ninth rank in the Airports Authority of India (AAI) Customer Satisfaction Survey for January–June 2026.

Prayagraj Airport enters top 10 in customer satisfaction survey

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The airport scored 4.89 out of 5 in the survey, improving from its previous score of 4.84 recorded in the last assessment cycle. Prayagraj shared the ninth position among 60 airports with Kolhapur, Belagavi, Barapani (Shillong) and Tuticorin airports.

According to airport officials, the latest ranking marks a significant improvement in the airport’s performance over the past year. After Mahakumbh 2025, Prayagraj Airport was ranked 37th nationally in the January–June 2025 survey. It climbed to the 12th position during July–December 2025 and has now entered the top 10 for the first time.

Khajuraho and Aurangabad airports jointly topped the national rankings with a score of 4.98.

Airport director Ganesh Yadav credited the achievement to the efforts of Airports Authority of India personnel and partner agencies working at the airport. He said continuous efforts were being made to enhance passenger facilities and service quality, which had contributed to the improved performance in the survey.

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{{^usCountry}} The AAI customer satisfaction survey is based on passenger feedback collected across more than 30 parameters. These include check-in procedures, security screening, cleanliness, waiting time, signage and guidance systems, availability of baggage trolleys, behaviour of security personnel, food and beverage facilities, and other passenger amenities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The AAI customer satisfaction survey is based on passenger feedback collected across more than 30 parameters. These include check-in procedures, security screening, cleanliness, waiting time, signage and guidance systems, availability of baggage trolleys, behaviour of security personnel, food and beverage facilities, and other passenger amenities. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said the steady rise in rankings reflects the airport’s focus on improving the overall travel experience for passengers.