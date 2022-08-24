Prayagraj: Criminal carrying reward of 50,000 nabbed by STF

Prayagraj unit of the special task force on Tuesday nabbed a notorious criminal carrying reward of ₹50,000 on his arrest. The arrested criminal identified as Khagesh Pandey has 27 serious cases lodged against him at different police stations of trans-Yamuna area. A country made pistol, ammunition and bike was recovered from his possession, police said.

DSP Navendu Kumar said acting on a tip off, the STF team arrested Khagesh Pandey aka Rahul Baba near Rampur railway crossing in industrial area on Tuesday. A resident of Chharbana village under industrial area, Pandey was wanted in connection with cases of extortion and assault. On August 20, 2020 Khagesh demanded cash from one Ramachal Pandey of his village and issued life threats to him.

On May 5, he assaulted one Tarun Pandey and opened fire on him. He started committing crimes since 2013 when he was 20 years of age and had 27 cases of assault, loot, dacoity, harassment, extortion and Arms Act lodged against him at industrial area police station, Naini and other police stations. He was evading arrest since long following which cash reward of ₹50,000 was declared on him.

Khagesh was coming to his village when he was arrested by the STF team.