Prayagraj: Fake body creates website, tries to cheat job seekers via bogus ad

A case of fraud has come to light in the name of recruitment of 24,178 teachers and employees in government run schools of Uttar Pradesh. The unidentified fraudsters issued a fake advertisement in a leading Hindi daily on Saturday and created a bogus website resembling the official website of Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB).

They issued the want in the name of a non-existent organisation— Uttar Pradesh School Staff Selection Board— whose office, the website claims, is located in Allenganj in Prayagraj.

“An advertisement has been issued for recruitment of teachers and college staff through a website www.upsssb.org closely resembling the official website of Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board www.upsessb.org. We wish to make clear that Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board has nothing to do with this advertisement. We have already initiated the process for lodging of an FIR in this regard,” said UPSESSB deputy secretary Naval Kishore in a communiqué.

On the complaint of UPSESSB deputy secretary Naval Kishore, Colonelganj police registered an FIR against unidentified people in this connection under relevant sections of fraud and cybercrime late on Saturday night.

“We have launched an investigation into the case with the help of cyber police cell and have begun efforts to identify those responsible for making the fake website and issuing a fake recruitment advertisement,” said inspector Suresh Singh, station house officer, Colonelganj police station.

Additional director (secondary education) Mahendra Sev and secretary, Basic Shiksha Parishad, Pratap Singh Baghel through public notice have also made clear that no department, office or body by the name of “Uttar Pradesh School Staff Selection Board” is functional in the state and the advertisement issued by this fake board is “fully false and fake”.

Claiming to be a UP government body, the website https://www.upsssb.org/ informs that Uttar Pradesh School Staff Selection Board has been formed vide UP Act No. 5 of 1982 passed by the Uttar Pradesh Legislature to establish School Staff (Selection Board) Act 1982, for the selection of teachers and management staff in colleges and institutions recognised under Intermediate Education Act, 1921.

Under “Objective and Reasons”, the website informs that the aim of the body is to appoint “teachers and management staff in colleges and institutions recognised by UGC (Under Grant Commission), AICTE (All India Council of Technical Education) and MOE (Ministry of Education) governed by the State Government Education Act B, 1921 and regulations made there under.”

It further informs that it was considered necessary to “constitute School Staff Selection Board at the state level to select Principals, Lecturers, Teachers, Accountant, Clerk, Management staff, Group D Staff, LT Grade teachers, and School Staff Selection Board at the regional level, to select and make available suitable candidates for posts in Degree Colleges (include all Art and Science colleges, Engineering Colleges, Hotel Management Colleges, Management Colleges, Women’s Colleges, Distance Education Colleges, Medical Colleges, BEd Colleges, and Teacher’s Training Institutes) and Institutions of the State”.

Under the recruitment advertisement, the website that sports the photographs of UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and UP basic education minister Satish Chandra Dwivedi lists 17,486 posts of teachers, 3,800 posts of staff and 2,892 posts of class 4 employees seeking applications between September 11 and October 10 citing postgraduation, graduation and intermediate as the requisite qualifications for the three categories of posts respectively. It also states that the recruitment would be done through a two-phased selection process comprising a written exam and an interview.