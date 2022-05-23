Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
others

Prayagraj: Four including two boys drown in ponds

Their bodies were sent for post mortem examination, police said. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
Their bodies were sent for post mortem examination, police said. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
Published on May 23, 2022 10:30 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

Two boys aged 9 years drowned in a pond while taking a bath at Binaika village under Aaspur Devsara police station of Pratapgarh district on Monday morning.

According to reports, Lalmani’s son Jignesh and Siyaram’s son Shani both aged nine years went to take bath at a pond in the village at around 10am.

The duo went into deep water and started drowning. The locals immediately rushed to the spot on hearing their cries and started efforts to rescue them. The two boys were taken out after much effort in an unconscious state and were rushed to the community health centre (CHC) at Amargarh. However, the doctors declared them brought dead on arrival.

Their bodies were sent for post mortem examination, police said.

In another incident, a woman and a teenage boy drowned in a pond in the Bharwari area in the Kaushambi district.

According to reports, a group of villagers have gone to the pond for performing a ritual of sehra immersion on Monday morning. During the ceremony, Shahin 48 and 12-year-old Shahbaz fell into the pond and drowned. Their bodies were fished out after an hour with the help of policemen.

