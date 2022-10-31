Prayagraj: Gang of vehicle lifters busted, four held with 17 stolen bikes

Atarsuiya police busted a gang of vehicle lifters and arrested four of its members with 17 stolen bikes on Saturday night. Three members of the gang are still at large and efforts are underway to arrest them also, police said.

SP (city) Santosh Kumar Meena said four suspects on two motorcycles tried to flee during a routine vehicle checking drive being undertaken by Atarsuiya police under its SHO Yogesh Pratap Singh on Saturday night.

In a panic, they fell from the bikes and were nabbed by policemen. The suspects failed to produce the documents of the motorcycles following which they were detained on suspicion. During questioning, the suspects confessed to having stolen the motorcycles, Meena said.

On their confession, the police team recovered 17 stolen motorcycles from their hideouts. The arrested persons were identified as gang kingpin Guddu Nishad of Sarai Akil in Kaushambi, Ajay of Kaushambi, Sonu Nishad and Babbi of Madaripur village of Kareli, Prayagraj, he added.

The gang members during interrogation informed police that there were seven members in their gang. They used to steal motorcycles from outside railway stations. The stolen bikes were then sold to people in remote rural areas. The gang members also used to pawn the stolen bikes and flee with the cash.

The arrested members have over half a dozen cases lodged against them at Shahganj and Khuldabad police stations of Prayagraj besides in Kaushambi as well as Chakghat police station of Rewa district in Madhya Pradesh, police said.