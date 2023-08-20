Free Wi-Fi by PMC a hit among locals in Sangam city

PRAYAGRAJ The free Wi-Fi service launched by the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC) in 2021 at strategically important locations within Sangam city is enjoying widespread use among the local population.

Officials are now taking additional measures to increase public awareness of this cost-free service provided by PMC.

According to usage data collected from the areas where PMC has provided this complimentary Wi-Fi service, the highest utilisation is recorded at Prayagraj Airport. Coming in second is Tej Bahadur Sapru (Beli) Hospital, where the heavy influx of patients and their attendants has led to a substantial use of the internet through the free Wi-Fi service, officials report.

Ironically, the least utilisation of this Wi-Fi access is observed at the PMC campus itself, they admitted. Although SRN Hospital caters to a significantly larger population compared to Prayagraj Airport or Beli Hospital in terms of patients and attendants, the usage of the free Wi-Fi service there remains quite low.

As stated by PMC officials, the free Wi-Fi service is accessible at nine locations throughout the city, including the Civil Lines bus stand, Swaroop Rani Hospital, Prayagraj Junction, Subhash Crossing, Beli Hospital, Kotwali in Chowk, Dufferin Women’s Hospital, Prayagraj Municipal Corporation, and Prayagraj Airport.

As per PMC’s data, around 80 to 100 individuals take advantage of the free Wi-Fi daily in and around Prayagraj Airport. Each day witnesses the download of 9,000 to 21,000 MB of data, while 1,000 to 3,500 MB of data is uploaded.

Similarly, at Beli Hospital, which ranks second in free Wi-Fi access, the figures are lower than at the airport. Approximately 20 to 45 people download 3,000 to 8,000 MB of data per day, with data uploads ranging from 250 to 1,900 MB at this location, as reported by officials citing collated data.

Ram Saxena, a junior engineer at PMC overseeing the facility, explains that due to the presence of numerous taxi owners and drivers awaiting passengers around the airport, internet usage is naturally higher there. Meanwhile, at Beli Hospital, both the attendants of patients and the younger population are making extensive use of the free Wi-Fi.

Saxena states, “Upon connecting to the Wi-Fi, users can locate the BSNL network and proceed to register their mobile numbers. Once registered, an OTP is generated, allowing the user access to 1 GB of data.”

Officials are now taking additional measures to increase public awareness of this cost-free service provided by PMC.

