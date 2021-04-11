Prayagraj: No dearth of trains, seats for rail passengers, says GM NCR

Amidst the rising number of Covid-19 cases across the country and reports of migrant workers once again making a beeline to return homes, general manager of North Central Railway (NCR) and North Eastern Railway (NER) Vinay Kumar Tripathi has made plain that there is no crisis of availability of seats in trains and there are 82 pairs of originating and terminating trains over NCR which include 49 reserved and 33 unreserved trains.

“Apart from these, there are also 272 pairs of passing through trains with a scheduled stoppage over different stations of NCR. Adequate services are available between Mumbai and stations of NCR in form of originating trains like 01103/04 and 02199/200 Jhansi-BDTS Tri-weekly, 02293/02294 Prayagraj-LTT Duranto express Bi-Weekly, 02129/02130 Prayagraj- LTT Bi-Weekly, 04151/04152 Kanpur-CSTM weekly holiday special, 02243/02244 Kanpur-BDTS Weekly Express and 02161/62 Agra Cantonment-LTT weekly Express,” he said during a virtual interaction with media persons.

The interaction was regarding railway arrangements convened to counter rumours being spread about the lack of seat availability in different trains. The GM said that in addition to these trains, 25 pairs of passing trains connecting the Mumbai region are also serving the NCR region.

Sharing Covid-related additional arrangements made by NCR, Tripathi said that all major stations were equipped with facilities like auto-scanner, social distancing arrangements etc. Necessary thermal checking etc as prescribed by the state government is being done at stations. Innovations like contactless ticket checking arrangements, Baggage sanitization, Covid-19 kit sale point, kiosk etc have also been provided at all major stations of NCR, he added.

The GM also urged passengers to follow the necessary Covid-19 protocol while travelling in trains and support the railwaymen in performing their duties. He said that there was no dearth of services to passengers and for any authentic information related to rail journey, reservation, availability etc. Passengers can connect through the All India Helpline No-139 or Rail Madad website for all information, he said.