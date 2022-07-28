Prayagraj: Police attach goods of Kareli crude bomb blast accused

The Kareli police have attached goods of one of the accused absconding in connection with the crude bomb attack outside polling centre for UP assembly elections at Lekhpal training school in Kareli area on February 27. A labourer had died in the explosion.

It is worth mentioning that after investigations, police arrested half a dozen persons who allegedly confessed to have thrown the crude bomb from a nearby graveyard to create disturbance during polls.

One of the accused Abul Faiz of Kasari Masari area of Kareli is still on the run. A cash reward of ₹25,000 was also declared on his arrest.

SHO of Kareli police station Arvind Gautam said on Tuesday, the goods like television, fridge, cooler, utensils etc at the house of the accused were attached. The goods are being kept at police station and attempts were on to arrest the accused, he added.