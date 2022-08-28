Prayagraj: Police crack Koraon murder case, three held

The Koraon police on Sunday claimed to have cracked the sensational murder of Saba Bano, 24, whose body was found with a slashed throat in her home in Badokhar village on August 20.

The police have arrested three persons including a relative of the murdered woman who confessed to having killed the woman while they attempted theft at the house. The knife used in the murder has also been recovered, police said.

SP crime Satish Chandra said acting on a tip-off, joint teams of the special operations group (SOG) and Koraon police arrested Tanveer Hasan (20), Shamshad (19) of Badokhar and Suraj Kol (18) of Dadar village with two country-made pistols and some ammunition. Their fourth accomplice Vijay Mushar of Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh is still at large.

Questioning from the accused revealed that Shamshad is the brother of Saba Bano’s sister-in-law (wife of the husband’s elder brother) and was a frequent visitor to their house. On the night on August 19, Tanveer and others planned on stealing a buffalo at Saba Bano’s house. Shamshad and Tanveer entered the house through the terrace and opened the main door. Saba Bano was asleep in her room with her one-year-old daughter. The accused spotted Saba wearing mangalsutra and payal and tried to take them off. During the act, Saba got up and tried to raise an alarm when Vijay slashed her throat with a knife while others held her hands and feet. Later, they fled the spot and threw the knife in a well.

The arrested persons are drug addicts but have no past criminal records. Efforts were on to arrest their other accomplice Vijay Mushar, SP crime added.

SHO of Koraon police station inspector Dhirendra Singh said during investigations police learnt that Tanveer and others were seen washing their hands at a handpump near the village. On suspicion, they were rounded up for questioning during which they confessed to their crime. Shamshad’s sister was not at home when the incident took place and has no role in the murder, SHO added.