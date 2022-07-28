Prayagraj: Police prohibit weapon display, use of horses and camels during Muharram processions

With the month of Muharram starting soon, Prayagraj police have prohibited the display of any kind of weapons, including lathis, swords, and sticks, during Muharram processions under any circumstances. Moreover, camels and horses will also be prohibited during the procession. Action will be taken against those violating the guidelines, officials said.

The police have started holding meetings with religious leaders and community elders to discuss the detailed plan of the processions and guidelines to be followed to ensure peace and harmony. However, ‘tazia’ and processions on Muharram by all traditional committees are still doubtful.

The month of Muharram marks the start of the Islamic calendar and is one of its most sacred months. According to the moon sighting, it is expected to begin on July 29/30.

SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey, SP city Dinesh Kumar Singh and other senior police officials held a meeting with taziadars, prominent citizens, peace committee members and civil defence volunteers on Wednesday. The officials laid stress on observing the month of Muharram with simplicity as per the tradition and urged those present to cooperate in maintaining peace.

The officials during the meeting also made it clear that carrying any weapons, use of horse and camels, and display of ‘swordsmanship or any stunt’ has been strictly prohibited, and persons involved in such acts will be identified and action initiated against them as per the rules.

SSP Pandey said that police should be informed about any such persons who might pose a threat to peace. Strict action will immediately be taken against them. He added that people should stay away from rumours and not believe in misleading messages on social media platforms.

Meanwhile, in a meeting held on Thursday, members of the Bada Tazia Moharram Committee decided not to take out ‘tazia’ and processions this year as well. Tazia will be kept at Imambada for ‘fatiha’ and’ ziayarat’ of devotees.

Chairman, Mohd Rehan Khan said, “Following the Covid protocol to curb the spread of infection and maintain law and order, the Bada Tazia Muharram Committee decided not to take out the procession this year as well. We have asked people to maintain peace and follow all guidelines.”

It is worth mentioning that no processions were taken out during the last few years due to different reasons, including the Covid threat.