Prayagraj reports two more dengue cases

The detection of two new dengue cases on Sunday took the overall count in the district to 36. Officials, however, said 27 patients have since recovered.

District malaria officer (DMO) Dr Anand Kumar Singh said, “Among the nine active cases, one is an 18-year-old woman from Handia and another a 27-year-old man from Dhumanganj in Prayagraj city. Both of them were diagnosed with dengue on Sunday, and are undergoing treatment at private hospitals. Seven patients are in hospital and the other two are seeking treatment at home,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The health department has identified 60 potential hotspots where anti-larval spraying, and cleanliness and sanitation driving have been taken up.

These areas include Chota Baghara, Salori, Shivkuti, Uchawagari, Rajapur, medical college boys’ hostel campus, Sulem Sarai, Rambagh bus station, Lukerganj, Beniganj, Kalindipuram, New Baihrana, Kydganj, Poora Dalel, Pura Pariyan, Alopibagh slum, Naini PAC colony, Azad Nagar, Jhunsi, Daraganj Prayag ghat, Railway Colony and Civil Lines.

The DMO said a total of 100 beds, including 25 each at Moti Lal Nehru (Colvin) Divisional Hospital, Tej Bahadur Sapru (Beli) Hospital and SRN Hospital, were reserved for dengue patients.