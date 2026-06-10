Prayagraj set for logistics overhaul; new plan targets smoother freight movement

In a significant move to strengthen freight infrastructure and fuel economic growth, Prayagraj is set to implement a comprehensive City Logistics Plan. This roadmap aims to streamline freight movement and fortify the city’s supply chain by developing three new truck terminals, a logistics park, warehouses, cold storage facilities, and a wholesale market. Divisional commissioner Soumya Agarwal chairs a meeting of the City Logistics Coordination Committee in Prayagraj (HT)

Recognising that efficient freight transportation is vital for the timely delivery of goods and business profitability as well as maintaining stable prices for essential commodities, the Uttar Pradesh government is moving forward with this initiative under the Government of India’s “Freight Smart City” scheme, which includes 75 selected cities.

The proposals were recently reviewed by the City Logistics Coordination Committee, chaired by divisional commissioner Soumya Agarwal. Key projects under consideration include truck terminals, dedicated parking, warehousing and storage, and logistics hubs.

The proposed construction of truck terminals is along the Rewa, Jhunsi and Ayodhya Road corridors. The dedicated parking facility is planned for the Subedarganj area. Warehousing and storage are the new warehouses planned for the Naini and Lucknow Road corridors, with cold storage facilities slated for Lucknow Road, Ayodhya Road, and Mundera Mandi. Logistics hubs are part of the logistics park proposed for the Naini area, alongside plans for a new Transport Nagar.

A primary goal of the strategy is to enhance residents’ quality of life by reducing traffic congestion and pollution. By establishing logistics infrastructure on the city’s outskirts, the plan aims to limit the entry of heavy vehicles into densely populated urban centers. Instead, goods arriving at these suburban hubs will be transferred to smaller commercial vehicles such as electric three-wheelers and light pickup vans for efficient, last-mile delivery.

Additionally, the committee discussed creating a new wholesale market in Jhunsi to supplement existing trade infrastructure.

Divisional commissioner Soumya Agarwal has directed the concerned departments to prepare detailed project reports and submit comprehensive proposals for the committee’s next meeting to move toward implementation.