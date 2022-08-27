Prayagraj: SI suspended for harassing woman at massage parlour, sent to jail

A sub-inspector who allegedly misbehaved with a woman at a massage parlour in Civil Lines area here was sent to jail on Friday. An FIR was lodged against the sub-inspector on the complaint of the woman and he was suspended by the SSP on Thursday.

Reportedly, sub-inspector Kalim Ullah was posted at IGRS cell and was living at his quarter in police lines. On Wednesday night, he reached a massage parlour in the Civil Lines area where he allegedly caught hold of the hand of a woman staff member working there.

The other employees at the parlour caught the sub-inspector and informed the Civil Lines police. Later, the sub-inspector also misbehaved with the Civil Lines police outpost in-charge SI Rakesh Sharma.

Kalim Ullah was then taken to Civil Lines police station where an FIR was lodged against him for harassment and other sections on the complaint of the woman working at the parlour, police said.

SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey took serious note of the incident and suspended the sub-inspector on Thursday.

SHO of Civil Lines police station Virendra Singh said the sub-inspector was arrested and sent to jail.