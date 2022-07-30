Prayagraj: SP MLA Vijma Yadav’s son gets death threat letter, FIR lodged

Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from Prayagraj’s Pratappur assembly seat Vijma Yadav received a threat against her son through a letter sent to her by registered post. On her complaint, an FIR has been registered against unknown miscreants at the Cantonment police station, police said.

The MLA, in her complaint, noted that her late husband, former SP MLA Jawahar Yadav, was murdered in Civil Lines on August 13, 1996, and the accused have been convicted and sentenced to life in prison in Naini Central Jail.

“On July 19, a letter through the registered post was received at my Ashok Nagar home in which a threat to kill my son has been issued. I have also been falsely accused of getting into fights with police officials in the letter that uses abusive language for me,” she had said in the complaint.

MLA Vijma Yadav said that even before the murder of her husband in 1996, information regarding threats received by him was given to police officials at the time, but they had failed to act, and her husband was killed.

“I want a proper investigation regarding the threat made in the letter,” she added.

“Based on the complaint, an FIR against unidentified persons has been registered under sections 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. Further investigation is now underway,” said SHO of Cantonment police station Gyaneshwar Mishra.

It is worth mentioning that in April 2019, former BSP MP Kapil Muni Karwaria, his brothers including former BJP MLA Uday Bhan Karwaria and former BSP MLC Suraj Bhan Karwaria, and one Ram Chandra Tripathi had been awarded life terms in the sensational murder case of then sitting SP MLA Jawahar Yadav in August 1996. The court had also imposed a fine worth ₹1 lakh on each of them.

