Prayagraj: Three-day golden jubilee celebrations of Jagat Taran school from Nov 11

Jagat Taran Golden Jubilee School is completing 50 years of its foundation in 2022 and would kick-start its three-day Golden Jubilee celebrations from Friday. The celebrations would conclude with annual day and cultural programme on November 13, informed school officials.

Officials of the Jagat Taran Educational Society and school including secretary Sanjeev Chanda, vice-president Ashim Mukherjee and treasurer Sankar Chatterjee and school principal Sushmita Kanungo shared the details of the celebrations while talking to media persons on Thursday.

On Friday, a Bengali play “Bhanusundarir Pala” by artistes of Chakdaha Natyajan organised by Roopkatha-Prayagraj would be staged under direction of Sayik Siddique, who has also penned it, at the Jagat Taran auditorium at 7pm.

On Saturday also a Bengali play “Billwamangal Kabyo” by artistes of Chakdaha Natyajan organised by Roopkatha-Prayagraj would be staged under direction of Ujjawal Chattopadhyaya at the Jagat Taran auditorium at 7pm. “Billwamangal Kabyo” penned by Girish Ghosh will have leading dramatist and Bengali film actor Deb Shankar Haldar in the lead role.

On Sunday, the celebrations would witness annual day and cultural function that would be graced by Justice Suneet Kumar of Allahabad high court as the chief guest and his wife Roopa Shankar as guest of honour. This event will be held at the open-air stage of the school from 5.30pm.

Around 350 school students would be performing during this function that would include a Ganesh Vandana dance, presentation of the school anthem written by Rashmi Priyamwada and composed by music teacher Uma Banerjee, and Rabindra Sangeet by the school choir, a welcome address by school principal Sushmita Kanungo, a group dance by boys, a group dance by primary school students, English and Hindi plays, a medley “Wings on Fire” by the school band and a group dance “Virasat”.

To commemorate the 50 years of the school, a e-library would also be inaugurated on the occasion. Later, on December 17, an alumni meet of the school has also been organised.

Alumni of the school include Olympian shuttler Abhinn Shyam Gupta and IAS officers Alok Tiwari and Rishav Garg among many others.

PHOTO: Officials of the Jagat Taran Educational Society and school addressing media persons on Thursday. (HT)