Prayagraj: Three pvt hosps, 22 commercial establishments served notices for violating Covid norms

The district administration, on Saturday, issued notices to 22 business establishment of the city for violating norms laid down under the Covid-19 pandemic. The protocols like wearing of facemask, observing social distancing and sanitisation of their premises were not being followed by these business establishments, informed officials.

The 22 business establishments include prominent malls of Civil Lines area of the city which have a range of shops like showrooms of digital goods, jewellers, readymade garments and fashion stores to even multiplex cinema halls.

Besides, the administration has also issued notices to many prominent shops selling sweets, coaching institutes, hair cutting saloons, shops selling paints etc—all of which were found violating the norms laid down to control the spread of the pandemic.

Likewise, the chief medical officer (CMO) of the district also has served notices to three separate private hospitals for violation of coronavirus norms.

CMO, Prayagraj Dr Prabhakar Rai informed that during treatment a patient admitted at SRN Hospital was found Covid positive and it emerged that he had undergone treatment at a Naini-based private hospital for few days sans the mandatory Covid-19 test before being referred to SRN Hospital.

A CMO office team inspected the hospital and established this major lapse after which its manager was served a show-cause notice. Two other private hospitals in the area were also found running sans Covid helpdesk, flu corner and social distancing etc and these institutions were also served notices, he added.

The CMO said that all medical establishments including pathology labs have been ordered to strictly observe the laid down Covid-19 prevention norms. He warned of strict action against institutions found violating these norms.