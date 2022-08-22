Prayagraj: Two dairy owners arrested for torturing calf

Colonelganj police arrested two persons for allegedly thrashing a calf and dragging it brutally on the road after tying it to a rope. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media following which an animal rights activist registered an FIR against the duo on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Animal rights activist and lawyer Awadhesh Rai said one Manoj and Sunil run a dairy in Chandpur Salori area. On Saturday, the duo thrashed a calf after it consumed milk from the cow in their dairy. The duo then tied a rope in the legs of the calf and dragged it brutally.

On Sunday Awadhesh Rai, Vanshika and other animal rights activists reached Colonelganj police station and lodged an FIR against Manoj and Sunil.

SHO Colonelganj Ram Mohan Rai said while taking immediate action on the complaint, an FIR has been lodged against the accused under Animal Cruelty Act and they have been arrested.

During questioning, the accused revealed that the calf belonged to their neighbour and it drank milk from the cow in their dairy, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}