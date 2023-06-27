Preparation for Eid-ul-Azha in full swing; Eidgah decked up

GORAKHPUR A day before the festival of Eid-ul-Azha, the Muslim community is gearing up for the day of obedience and submission to Allah to be observed on June 29th.

Eidgah have been decked up for people to offer namaz. This time, the Ulemas have appealed to people of the community to perform namaz in the mosque of their locality to avoid rush at the Eidgah and to accommodate people within the limit of Eidgah. Mufti Akhtar Raza has urged people to avoid namaz on road. He strictly prohibited shooting and uploading videos of sacrificing animals to social media.

As part of the festive preparation, temporary markets for cattle have been set up in various parts of the district. Muslim community members are purchasing cattle to mark their second-biggest festival.

Meanwhile, district and municipal corporation authorities have also geared up for the festival. SP city Krishna Kumar Bishnoi confirmed that during the peace committee meeting at the police station level as well as district level, members of community have been asked to observe the day with peace and communal harmony.

SP city added that two companies of Provincial Arms Constabulary (PAC) jawans and rapid action force are patrolling different areas as confidence building measures. He urged people to co-operate with authorities.

