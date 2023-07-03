Dist officials inspect security arrangements ahead of PM’s visit to Gorakhpur

GORAKHPUR Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Gorakhpur and Kushinagar districts on July 7, preparations are in full swing to accord him a grand welcome. Top officials of the respective departments already reached Gorakhpur and are carrying out inspections at places, including the iconic Gita Press, the PM will visit.

Senior officials inspected Chitra Lila building of the iconic Gita Press and also the platform number 1 of the Gorakhpur railway station ahead of the PM’s visit on July 7 (HT Photo)

On Monday, principal secretary (home) Sanjay Prasad, DGP Vijay Kumar, ADG (law and order) Prashant Kumar, ADG zone Akhil Kumar, and divisional commissioner Ravi Kumar held a meeting at the divisional commissioner hall in this regard.

During his visit, PM Modi is expected to take part in the closing ceremony of centenary celebrations of the historical Gita Press. He will also flag off the first Vande Bharat express train of the North-Eastern Railway from Gorakhpur. On the same day, the PM will visit Kushinagar to lay the foundation stone of the Agriculture University. He is likely to address a public meeting as well.

Sanjay Prasad, Gorakhpur district magistrate Krishna Karunesh, Prashant Kumar, and others inspected the Chitra Lila building of Gita Press which will be the venue where PM Modi is scheduled to release a special volume of Shiva Maha Puran.

Railways officials are leaving no stone unturned for successful commencement of the programme. Platform number 1 of railway stations has been declared a full security zone and entry of common people has been banned from Monday morning till July 7 evening. Prime minister Modi would flag off Vande Bharat Express from the food plaza at platform number 1. Therefore, SSP Gorakhpur, along with railway authorities, carried out inspection of the venue.

Chief public relations officer Pankaj Kumar Singh confirmed that platform number 1 would be closed from July 3rd to 7th for renovation. During this period, trains would run from other platforms. The district administration of Gorakhpur has also reserved the suites at circuit house for the SPG of PM that is likely to reach here on Monday night.

Senior police officials also held discussions over the security of PM Modi as he will cover the 9-km distance between Gorakhpur Airport and Gita Press. Meanwhile, during a video conference session, the DGP asked SP Basti to remain on vigil during Kanwar Yatra.