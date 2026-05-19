Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of petroleum and co-chairperson of the DISHA (District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee) meeting in Varanasi on Monday, said maintaining quality and momentum in development works is essential. He directed officials to prepare a six-month calendar detailing the expected progress of ongoing schemes and to keep all concerned stakeholders informed accordingly.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri chairing DISHA meeting in Varanasi on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

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While chairing the meeting, Puri reviewed the progress of development schemes and public welfare programmes across various departments. Detailed discussions were held on initiatives related to roads, drinking water, electricity, health, education and sanitation.

Puri directed officials to coordinate regularly with local public representatives and MLAs regarding the implementation and smooth execution of schemes. Hardeep Singh Puri also instructed officials to prepare a six-month calendar detailing the expected progress of ongoing schemes and to keep the concerned stakeholders informed accordingly.

District magistrate Satyendra Kumar presented a report to the Union Minister of various schemes being implemented in the district and shared details of several initiatives.

He also informed the minister that the pace of PNG (Piped Natural Gas) connection installations has been increased from 100 to 400 connections per day and is expected to rise further to 1,000 connections daily soon. He added that piped gas supply is likely to be extended to nearly all households in the district within the next two months.

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{{^usCountry}} Chandauli MP Virendra Singh raised several issues, including the ongoing work and current progress of the Varuna Corridor project. He also sought details regarding the expenditure of ₹400 crore on the project. In response, the co-chairperson directed that the allegations raised be investigated and the findings presented at the next DISHA meeting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chandauli MP Virendra Singh raised several issues, including the ongoing work and current progress of the Varuna Corridor project. He also sought details regarding the expenditure of ₹400 crore on the project. In response, the co-chairperson directed that the allegations raised be investigated and the findings presented at the next DISHA meeting. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Singh raised concerns regarding the under-construction Commissionerate Compound, the land owned by the Theosophical Society in Kamachha, and the PPP model for the golf course at BLW. In response, the Chairperson directed the District Magistrate to provide the MP with detailed information on all three projects. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh raised concerns regarding the under-construction Commissionerate Compound, the land owned by the Theosophical Society in Kamachha, and the PPP model for the golf course at BLW. In response, the Chairperson directed the District Magistrate to provide the MP with detailed information on all three projects. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} MP Priya Saroj raised issues related to the Amul factory in Karkhiyaon and the identified accident-prone “black spot” near the Trilochan Bypass, following which the co-chairperson directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to conduct an on-site inspection and take necessary corrective measures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} MP Priya Saroj raised issues related to the Amul factory in Karkhiyaon and the identified accident-prone “black spot” near the Trilochan Bypass, following which the co-chairperson directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to conduct an on-site inspection and take necessary corrective measures. {{/usCountry}}

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During the meeting, Pindra MLA Dr Avadhesh Singh raised concerns regarding the progress of works under the Jal Jeevan Mission (Rural), water supply distribution and road restoration projects, for which necessary directions were subsequently issued.

Municipal commissioner Himanshu Nagpal informed the chairperson that 62 projects have been completed so far under the Smart City initiative. The issue of waterlogging and sewage accumulation in roadside houses following road construction in the Lohta area was also raised during the meeting. In response, the Jal Nigam provided details regarding the proposed construction of a new sewage treatment plant (STP), after which Puri directed officials to submit a comprehensive briefing on the entire project.

The meeting was attended by several public representatives, including Virendra Singh, Priya Saroj, District Panchayat Chairperson Poonam Maurya, Mayor Ashok Tiwari, MLC Annapurna Singh, and MLAs Avadhesh Singh, Tribhuvan Ram, Saurabh Srivastava and Sunil Patel.

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Senior officials present included the CMD of GAIL, VDA Vice-Chairperson Purn Bora, CDO Prakhar Kumar, DFO Swati Srivastava, DCP Pramod Kumar, along with senior district administration officials and representatives of the concerned departments.

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