President launches NeVA in Gujarat, bats for more women representation in House

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday launched the ‘National e-Vidhan Application’ (NeVA) in Gujarat, an initiative aimed at revolutionising the legislative process by transforming it into a paperless environment.

President Droupadi Murmu in Gandhinagar on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

NeVA will not only usher in a new era of efficiency but also significantly enhance transparency in the assembly’s operations, President Murmu said while addressing the state assembly as it commenced its four-day monsoon session.

“NeVA is a progressive transformation which will bring transparency in the functioning of the Gujarat assembly and also help members of the House to access best practices of other assemblies,” she said.

The President said that through NeVA, members of the House can learn and adopt the best practices of the Parliament and other legislative assemblies of the country.

Technology is important to make people’s lives easier, the President said, adding that National e-Vidhana App would further help MLAs stay connected with people.

She wished that while maintaining parliamentary decorum and dignity, the legislators would set a new standard for discussing public welfare in this House. She emphasised that their efforts would be important not only in making Gujarat a more prosperous state, but also in making India a fully developed nation by the year 2047.

Speaking about women’s representation in the House, the President said that when women are performing excellently in every field, be it science and technology, defense or sports, their representation in politics should also increase.

“I am extremely happy to see the progress of Gujarat. But I want to draw your attention to one thing – the representation of women in this House. Today women, be it in science and technology, defence or sports, are displaying excellence and their representation in politics should also increase,” she said.

In her address, President Murmu underscored that Gujarat occupies a prominent position among India’s states, citing several parameters. She pointed out that Gujarat is a leading manufacturing hub and the largest milk-producing state in the country. She also highlighted the state’s role as a frontrunner in nurturing a vibrant startup ecosystem and its significant contributions to rooftop solar power generation and wind energy production.

She said that during her visits to educational institutions across the country, she noticed the aspiration of girls to move forward in life and do something for the country and society. If proper opportunities are given to women, they can contribute to nation-building by standing shoulder to shoulder with men, the President said.

She highlighted that participation of half of the population is very crucial for the overall development of the country.

The President’s comments came amid speculations that there may be a push for a women’s reservation Bill in the upcoming special session of Parliament which will begin on September 18.

Referring to the formation of Global Biofuels Alliance during the G20 Summit, the President said that this is another important step taken under the leadership of India after the International Solar Alliance, for environmental protection and energy self-reliance. She added that this is a good opportunity for a state like Gujarat that promotes innovative and non-traditional sources of energy.

