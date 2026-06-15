Prince Yadav, Khan Sir’s jailed rival’s brother – also also an accused in coaching institute incident – found dead in Nepal

Prince Yadav, brother of Gyan Bindu Academy director Roshan Anand and one of the accused in the case related to “vandalism and violence” at the Khan Global Studies at Mussalapur on June 2 in Patna, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a hotel in Biratnagar, Nepal, on Sunday.

Prince Yadav (File photo)

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Patna police and Nepal police are working “in close coordination” to probe the death, which has further given a new twist to the ongoing investigation into the incident and alleged rivalry between two coaching institute owners – Faisal Khan alias Khan Sir and Roshan Anand. Anand is at present lodged in the Beur Central Jail.

Prince was said to have gone to Nepal a day after the June 2 incident.

Talking to Hindustan Times over phone from Biratnagar, Morang’s superintendent of police (SP) Kabit Katuwal said that Prince Yadav, 24, a resident of Saharsa in Bihar (India), who was staying at the Subha Hotel located at Traffic Chowk, Biratnagar Municipality in Morang district of Nepal, suddenly fell ill and was taken to the hospital at around 10:30pm at Biratnagar for treatment on Saturday.

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{{^usCountry}} “The doctor, upon examination, declared him dead at 11:30pm on Saturday night,” the SP said. Tirth Kumar Yadav, 30, a resident of Hanumannagar Municipality-14, Saptari district, Nepal, who is related to them, was staying with the group and assisted in taking Prince Yadav to the hospital, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The doctor, upon examination, declared him dead at 11:30pm on Saturday night,” the SP said. Tirth Kumar Yadav, 30, a resident of Hanumannagar Municipality-14, Saptari district, Nepal, who is related to them, was staying with the group and assisted in taking Prince Yadav to the hospital, he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Santosh Shreshth, deputy superintendent of police (DSP), district police, Morang, said that the body of the deceased bore injuries marks around the eye region. “We are waiting for the postmortem report to arrive to reach any conclusion about the cause of the death,” said the deputy superintendent of police.

The SP said that Prince, along with his four associates, came to Biratnagar in Morang district on June 3 along with four companions and stayed at the Metro City hotel, located in front of Bypass in the wake of a dispute between Gyan Bindu Academy and Khan Sir’s institute. Two days later, they shifted to room number 102 of Shubh Hotel before he fell ill around 10:30 pm on Saturday.

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The companions of the deceased have been identified as Ankit Kumar Yadav, 25, resident of Saharsa district, Roshan Yadav, 27, resident of Supaul, Lattu Yadav, 21, resident of Araria district, and Jayram Yadav, 30, resident of Araria district, the SP said.

“We are probing the matter from all possible angles and his companions are under investigation. They are being questioned,” said SP Katuwal.

The body of Prince has been handed over to the family of the deceased after autopsy, the SP said.

Following Prince’s death, Patna police have deployed additional personnel at Pirbahore and Kadamkuan area – where the coaching institutes are located – as a precautionary measure. Patna police sources said there will now be an intensive probe to ascertain whether the death of Prince Yadav had any connection to the coaching dispute.

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Family members of Prince meanwhile insist that his death is “suspicious”. Prince’s uncle, Manoj Kumar, said, “The death occurred under suspicious circumstances. He had travelled to Nepal with five friends and had been staying and moving around with them before his death.”

Prince was earlier in 2021 named as accused in an alleged attack at Khan Sir’s coaching centre. That case, according to people in the know, is said to have triggered bitterness in the rivalry between the two educators.