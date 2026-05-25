Principal accuses school management of sexual abuse, threats in Prayagraj

A school principal in the Katra area of the district has accused individuals associated with the school management of sexual exploitation, molestation, and intimidation. Colonelganj Police have registered an FIR against the named individuals and initiated an investigation.

The principal said she suffered severe mental and physical trauma due to the alleged incidents. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

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She also accused her ex-husband of being complicit in the matter, said police.

In her written complaint, the principal alleged that Rakesh Chatri, secretary; Maurice Edgar Dan, serving as ex-officio chairman, and his son Allen Dan — all associated with the Diocesan Education Board (DEB) under the Diocese of Lucknow — had been harassing her for nearly a year.

According to the complaint, the accused repeatedly summoned her to the office under the threat of termination. She alleged that during these meetings, they molested her and forcibly engaged in sexual acts against her will. The complainant further alleged that when she resisted, she was threatened with death and warned that her family could also be harmed.

The principal said she suffered severe mental and physical trauma due to the alleged incidents. She also expressed concern for her safety and that of her children, stating that they continue to live under constant threat.

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{{^usCountry}} In a related allegation, she also accused her ex-husband, Vishal Singh, of being complicit in the matter. She claimed that he was fully aware of the alleged acts and actively assisted the accused individuals. Police said a case has been registered and further investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a related allegation, she also accused her ex-husband, Vishal Singh, of being complicit in the matter. She claimed that he was fully aware of the alleged acts and actively assisted the accused individuals. Police said a case has been registered and further investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, according to Allen Dan (one of the accused), the complainant was involved in a police case and had obtained bail, which had allegedly tarnished the institution’s image. He said she was issued a show-cause notice and was later terminated from service on May 14, 2026. “The FIR is baseless and concocted, and we will take legal recourse in the matter,” he added.