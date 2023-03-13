Private hospital sealed by officials in Prayagraj

Additional chief medical officer (ACMO) sealed a private hospital in the Ramnagar area of the Uruwa development Block located in the trans-Yamuna region of the district on Sunday following instructions by senior departmental officials.

ACMO had launched a surprise inspection of the hospital and asked its owner to give clarification regarding the incident of the death of a pregnant woman and her child during delivery two days back.

ACMO Dr Teerath Lal had given two days to the hospital owner to give his clarification over the shortcomings found at the hospital.

The health department had taken notice of the incident and asked officials to conduct an inspection and issued a show cause notice. However, the hospital owner Sunita Srivastava failed to provide any clarification, officials claimed.

Deputy CMO Dr Naveen Giri said a drive will be launched against all hospitals and clinics being run against the set norms in the district.

