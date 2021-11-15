Priyanka Gandhi skips Moradabad party meeting due to high fever

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi couldn’t attend the ‘Samvaad Sammelan’ of party leaders and workers, in Moradabad, on Monday, due to a high fever.

Instead, the party’s state president, Ajay Kumar’ Lallu’ and Deependra Hudda of Haryana interacted with party leaders and workers from different districts of Saharanpur, Moradabad and Bareilly divisions at Ramleela ground, Moradabad.

Leaders and workers waited patiently for Priyanka Gandhi but later in the afternoon Ajay Kumar ‘Lallu’ announced that Gandhi was down with high fever therefore she would not attend the Sammelan.

News of Gandhi’s illness disheartened leaders and workers but the Sammelan continued for over four hours as per the schedule.

Lallu and Hudda, along with the party’s minority cell head, Imran Pratapgarhi, interacted with the gathering and took the feedback of leaders and workers on how to strengthen the party and how to reach out to the public ahead of the assembly elections in the state. They said that their views and feedback would be shared with Priyanka Gandhi. They said that Gandhi had a fever during the Sammelan in Bulandshahar on Sunday but she decided to continue with the scheduled programme, and on Monday, she developed a high fever.

They also told the gathering that Gandhi will address a public meeting in Moradabad soon.