Proposal to hike salaries of super-specialists in Punjab govt hospitals ready: Soni in Barnala

Barnala Punjab deputy chief minister OP Soni, who also holds the portfolio of health and family welfare, has said that salaries of specialist and super-specialty doctors will be revised, after the state cabinet’s nod, as a proposal had been prepared on the matter.

In town to lay the foundation stone of a 300-bed government super-specialty hospital at Handiaya town in Barnala district on Saturday, Soni said, “We have super-specialty doctors, but there is a shortage of these skilled personnel. Private hospitals pay between ₹4 lakh and ₹5 lakh salary to a super-specialist and these doctors join there. We are making a proposal with increased salaries and it will be presented in the state cabinet meeting. After the cabinet’s nod, there will be no shortage of super-specialists in Punjab,” he said.

Soni, accompanied by former Barnala MLA Kewal Singh Dhillon, also added new doctors will also be recruited on revised salaries. The super-speciality hospital that he launched is spread over six acre. “As an initial grant, ₹40 crore has been approved; as the project progresses more money will be released based on need.”

Soni added that he had issued instructions to stock all government hospitals with required medicines. “To streamline availability of medicines in different government hospitals in the state, a mobile application is being developed. We are also providing ₹2 crore aid to the Barnala civil hospital.”

Dhillon added that the Barnala area suffered from acute shortage of health services. “The super-specialty hospital can change people’s lives,” he said.