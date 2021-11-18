Protest at Dr Shakuntala Mishra Rehabilitation University after death of visually challenged girl

Lucknow Students of the Dr Shakuntala Mishra Rehabilitation University (SMRU), Mohan Road, Lucknow, staged a protest on Wednesday morning over the death of a 24-year-old visually-challenged girl student. She died after being hit by a bus on the university campus, said police officials.

The students alleged negligence of the university administration behind the accident and demanded ex-gratia of ₹40 lakh to the girl’s family as well as fulfilling of their other demands. The students’ protest continued till late evening as the university agreed to give ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh, they said.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Kakori, Syed Ali Abbas said that the deceased was identified as Ruksar Jahan, a resident of Siwan, Bihar, and she was a student of BA Part II. He said that the accident took place near the limb centre when the bus driver was reversing it and hit the girl causing her fatal injuries. She was rushed to the trauma centre of King George Medical University (KGMU) where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

“The university proctor Prof BK Singh has lodged an FIR against the driver, Karan Singh, under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 304 A for causing death due to negligent driving at Kakori police station. The complainant, in the FIR, has mentioned that the accident took place around 10.30am when the bus was returning after dropping the students at the limb centre,” the ACP said.

The university registrar Amit Singh admitted that there was negligence on the part of the bus driver. He said, “Students were demanding ₹40 lakh exgratia, following which their memorandum has been sent to the state government for further consideration. However, the university administration has agreed for immediate payment of ₹5 lakh ex-gratia to the student’s family.”

Singh said that the student’s family had been informed in Siwan, Bihar and they would be reaching here by Thursday morning, and till then the victim’s body had been kept in the KGMU’s mortuary.