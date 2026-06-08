Koppal , A second-year Pre-University student allegedly stabbed his father and elder sister to death and critically injured his mother before slashing his neck in this district, police said on Monday.

PU student stabs father, sister to death, injures mother in Karnataka's Koppal district

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The incident occurred on Saturday night at Hosa Ayodhya village in Gangavathi taluk, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Venkatanaidu , a cook by profession, and his daughter Pragathi , police said.

Venkatanaidu's wife Sowjanya sustained grievous injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ballari.

The exact motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. However, police are also probing allegations that the student's parents had objected to his excessive online gaming, which may have triggered the attack.

According to police, after dinner on Saturday night, Venkatanaidu, his wife, and daughter were sleeping in one room of their house, while Venkatanaidu's parents slept in another room.

At around 10.30 pm, Venkatanaidu's father heard screams coming from the room where the family members were sleeping.

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{{^usCountry}} When there was no response from inside, he, along with neighbours, broke open the door and entered the room, a senior police officer said. They found Venkatanaidu, Sowjanya and Pragathi lying in a pool of blood. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When there was no response from inside, he, along with neighbours, broke open the door and entered the room, a senior police officer said. They found Venkatanaidu, Sowjanya and Pragathi lying in a pool of blood. {{/usCountry}}

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Pragathi had died on the spot, while Venkatanaidu was rushed to a hospital, where he later succumbed to injuries, he said.

Police said the minor boy, who is in conflict with law, had allegedly attacked his father, mother and sister with a knife. After the assault, he allegedly used the same knife to slash his own neck.

The boy and his injured mother are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ballari.

A case has been registered at Gangavathi Rural Police Station in this regard, they added.

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Superintendent of Police Ram L Arasiddi said the exact motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.

"The exact motive is not known yet. Investigation is underway," the SP said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.