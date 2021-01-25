Pune divisional office receives 400 objections to merger of 23 villages

PUNE The divisional office has received at least 483 suggestions and objections from the 23 villages set to be merged in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)limits.

While few have supported the decision, around 400 letters have raised objections to the merger stating that municipal corporation has failed to provide basic facilities to previously merged villages, officials from the divisional office said on Monday.

Pisoli villagers have registered a maximum of 383 objections, followed by Nanded - 42 and Kirkitwadi - 26 objections. Kolewadi and Manjri Budruk have given five objections each. The most populated and urbanized village Wagholi has given only four suggestions and objections. While Suz, Konde-Dhawade, New Kopre, Narhe, Vadachiwadi, Nadoshi have given one each and 12 others are general.

As per state government notification the process to receive suggestions and objections on the inclusion, began on December 22, 2020, and ended on Friday (January 22).

Prashant Khandkekar, deputy regional director, municipal administration, Pune division, said, “We have received 483 suggestions and objections and most of them have expressed objection to the decision of merger. Only four applicants have given positive suggestions and supported the proposed merger.”

According to Khandkekar, villagers have expressed concern of increasing property taxes, the uncertainty of getting basic services among others. “Some of them have pointed out that earlier villages which were merged in PMC limits are still not getting basic facilities till date. So, there is no need for the merger,” he said.

“Now, we will send a report to the divisional commissioner and schedule a hearing in the coming eight days. After that, we will submit a report to the state government. The government will take final decisions on the merger.”

Wagholi Housing Societies Association (WHSA) has mentioned in their letter that they are ready to merge in PMC limits. However, the municipal body should provide basic facilities and service in a time-bound programme.

On another hand, Nagrik Chetna Manch- a non government organisation (NGO) has suggested that the government will have to provide funds to PMC to provide basic infrastructure in the merged villages. “PMC is already facing problems to provide service to already merged villages. If the government wants to merge 23 villages, they should merge them in a phase-wise manner,” it said.

In 2017 when 11 villages were merged in PMC limits, we had received 2,900 suggestions and objections. However, only 265 people were present at the time of the hearing, said officials.