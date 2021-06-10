Pune LPG customers can soon choose a distributor for cylinder refills

PUNE The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, on Thursday, announced that it is going to launch a new facility in which LPG customers will have the choice of deciding which distributor they want to refill LPG cylinders. The new facility will be available in Pune and few other cities.

According to a release from the Press Information Bureau (PIB), it has been decided to allow LPG customers to have a choice deciding which distributors they want when they refill the LPG form.

“Consumers will be able to choose their ‘delivering distributor’ from a list of distributors catering to their address within their Oil Marketing Company (OMC).In the pilot phase, which will be launched shortly, this unique facility will be available in Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Gurgaon, Pune, and Ranchi,” stated the release.

While booking an LPG refill through a mobile app/customer portal using a registered login, the customer will be shown a list of distributors along with their performance rating.

The customer, according to the ministry, can opt for any of the distributors from the list applicable to his/her area.

“The service will not only empower customers by way of enhanced choice, but also inspire healthy competition amongst distributors to provide best- in-class services and improve performance ratings,” the release stated.

Digital LPG services

Apart from digital modes, customers can also book their LPG refills through the Umang (unified mobile app for new governance) app or the Bharat bill pay system app and platform. Additionally customers can book their refills and make payments through popular e-commerce apps like Amazon and Paytm.

LPG connection Portability for LPG consumers

The facility of Online Transfer of LPG connection to another distributor serving in the same area has been provided through respective OMCs web-portals as well as apps.

Customers using their registered login can choose a distributor of their OMC from the list of distributors serving in their area and opt for the porting of their LPG connection. Source distributor has the option to contact the customer and persuade him/her. If the customer is convinced, he/she can withdraw the portability request within a stipulated time of three days. Otherwise, the connection gets transferred to the target distributor automatically.

The facility is free of cost. A total of 55,759 portability requests have been successfully completed by OMCs in May 2021