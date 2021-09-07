Pune ring road: Survey of 9 villages done, 37 remain in eastern sector

PUNE: Since beginning the joint measurement survey (JMS) for the eastern part of the Pune ring road on August 17, officials of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) have completed the procedure in only nine out of the 46 affected villages. Whereas, the land survey of only three out of the 37 affected villages remains to be completed for the western part of the ring road after which officials aim to complete the land acquisition process for this part by December this year. On September 6, the state government approved a budget of Rs26,831.21 crore for the Pune ring road project which includes construction and land acquisition costs. Out of the Rs26,831.21 crore, Rs12,175.97 crore has been allocated for the western part of the ring road while a total Rs14,655.24 crore has been allocated for the eastern part of the project.

Sandeep Patil, sub-divisional engineer, MSRDC, said, “There are four sections of the ring road; three on the eastern side and one on the western side. The state government has approved funds including land acquisition and construction of the ring road. The land measurement process for the western part is almost complete and our aim is to complete land acquisition before December for this part. Valuation of the compensation process has already begun for the western part.”

“We want to complete land measurement for the eastern part in the next two months. After that, the valuation process would begin,” Patil said.

The Pune ring road is a proposed circular outer road for the Pune Metropolitan Region (PMR) and is expected to solve the traffic woes of the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad cities. A total area of 1,526.1153 hectare is required for the 173km ring road/