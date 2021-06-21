Punjab chief secretary interacts with top virologist to brace up for next covid wave

Chandigarh Punjab chief secretary Vini Mahajan on Monday held a discussion with an eminent virologist Dr Shahid Jameel, the former head of the advisory group to the Indian SARS-COV-2 Genomics Consortia (INSACOG), to ramp up arrangements and prepare the state to thwart the imminent third Covid wave.

Speaking on Covid variants of concern, Dr Jameel said India ranked second among Covid infections and third among deaths and vaccination in the world. He highlighted the presence of the Delta variant in India, adding that the Delta Plus variant, which is a combination of Delta and Beta variants, has also started spreading its tentacles in India with seven such cases confirmed in the country.

Highlighting the importance of vaccination, he said it was the only way to prevent the pandemic and also reduce the Covid severity. “Vaccination is the most cost-effective way of protection from the dreaded virus,” he stressed.

Dr Jameel appreciated Punjab government’s much-needed initiative in this regard, and urged all to be cautious and continue exercising Covid appropriate behaviour including wearing mask, washing hands, and maintaining social distancing.