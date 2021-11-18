Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Punjab CM Channi lays foundation stone of Film City
others

Punjab CM Channi lays foundation stone of Film City

Punjab CM Channi has assured the Film City project of all government support, with deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa also promising all operational support
Film City in Punjab is coming up in Fatehgarh Sahib at over 400 acre under Invest Punjab and Business First Policy. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 18, 2021 01:15 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib As part of Punjab government’s initiative under Invest Punjab and Business First policy, Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi laid the foundation stone of a Film City at Mukaronpur village on the Fatehgarh Sahib-Mohali Road on Wednesday, The 400-acre project will be constructed by PFC World Entertainment Private Limited. Deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said, “Full cooperation will be extended to the film fraternity to carry out smooth operations.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Kartarpur Sahib Corridor
Today Panchang
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP