KIUG 1st Rowing Championship: Kolkata varsity strikes gold, Punjab institutions haul in rest

Rowers from various universities of Punjab held sway at the Water Sports Complex, Ramgarh Lake, in Gorakhpur, as the first edition of the National Rowing Championship under Khelo India University Games concluded, on Monday.

Rowers with their medals in National Rowing championship under KIUG at Gorakhpur Water Sports Complex, Ramgarh Lake, with mayor Dr Manglesh Srivastava and Zila Panchayat chairman Sadhana Singh (HT Photo)

Though Kolkata University bagged the Gold medal in both male and female sections but Punjab proved its dominance by getting the maximum number of silver and bronze medals.

On Monday, a total of 15 events were held in 2000 meters here on the third day of the championship.

In Single Scull Men’s Prateek Gupta of Kolkata University bagged Gold while in Women’s, Shweta won the medal. Pradyuman Singh of Panjab University, Chandigarh, got the silver in men and in women Aman Deep Kaur of Punjabi University, Patiala, bagged silver and Dhananjay Nikam of Yashwant Rao Chauhan Open University received Bronze in men while Mansh of PES university Bangalore bagged bronze medal in women.

In Light Single Scull Malak Singh of Chandigarh University, Mohali, captured Gold while Govind Singh of Lovely Professional University took Silver and Simranjeet Singh of Panjab University Chandigarh won the Bronze medal.

In Double Complex, the pair of Sukhdeep Singh and Aditya Singh of Panjab University, Chandigarh, won Gold while Kishan and Ravi of Punjabi University, Patiala, won silver, and Ankit and Prince of Kurukshetra University received Bronze medal.

In Double Scull, Karan Veer and Shobhit of Punjabi University, Patiala, captured Gold, Jasveer Singh of Chandigarh University, Mohali, took Silver while Ankit and Prince of Kurukshetra University got Bronze medal.

In quadruple M4, rowers from Panjab University, Chandigarh, bagged Gold and Kurukshetra University rowers won Silver and rowers of Chandigarh University, Mohali, took Bronze medal.

Similarly, in Quadruple Scull, rowers of Guru Nanak Dev University bagged gold and Silver medal was captured by Panjab University, Chandigarh while Punjabi University Patiala took bronze medal.

In Light Wright Double Scull Ravindra and Dinesh Kumar of Panjab University, Chandigarh got Gold while Tarun and Parbhakar of Guru Nanak Dev University won silver and Rahul and Ajay bagged Bronze medal.

In Light Weight Quadruple Punjabi University, Patiala, captured Gold, Kurukshetra University Silver and Panjab University, Chandigarh, got Bronze medal.

Newly elected mayor Manglesh Srivastava, Zilla Panchayat chairman Sadhana Singh, Olympian Dalveer Singh and deputy director of Sport Authorities of India Atul Singh along with other dignitaries were present on this occasion.

Abdur Rahman

