Punjab, Haryana HC ends lawyer’s ‘day dream’ to marry Prince Harry

The Punjab and Haryana high court has dismissed a lawyer’s plea seeking action against Prince Harry of the British royal family for “breaking a promise” to marry, saying the alleged pledge is just a “daydreamer’s fantasy”.

“..I find that this petition is nothing, but just a daydreamer’s fantasy about marrying Prince Harry,” said a bench of Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan last week. “This petition, though very poorly drafted, both grammatically and lacking the knowledge of pleadings, speaks about some emails between the petitioner and Prince Harry, in which the person, sending the email, has stated that he promises to marry soon.”

Palwinder Kaur, the petitioner, told the court she has never been to the UK and that she had a conversation with Harry through social media. She even sent messages to “Prince Charles that his son Prince Harry” is “engaged” to her.

“It is well-known fact that fake IDs are created on various social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, etc, and authenticity of such conversation cannot be relied upon by this court. There is every possibility that so-called Prince Harry may be sitting in a cybercafe of a village in Punjab, looking for greener pastures for himself,” the bench said.

“(The court) can only show its sympathy for the petitioner that she has believed such fake conversation to be true.”

In her habeas corpus plea, Kaur demanded legal action against “Prince Harry Middleton” son of “Prince Charles Middleton resident of United Kingdom”. Further directions were sought to direct the “United Kingdom Police Cell” to take action against him for breaking the alleged promise to marry her. Kaur also sought arrest warrants to avoid any further delay in their marriage.

A habeas corpus is filed to have a person, generally, a detainee, produced before a court to determine whether the detention is lawful.