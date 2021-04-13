Home / Cities / Others / Punjab, Haryana HC ends lawyer’s ‘day dream’ to marry Prince Harry
others

Punjab, Haryana HC ends lawyer’s ‘day dream’ to marry Prince Harry

Palwinder Kaur, the petitioner, told the court she has never been to the UK and that she had a conversation with Harry through social media. She even sent messages to “Prince Charles that his son Prince Harry” is “engaged” to her
By Surender Sharma
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 01:23 PM IST
Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle arrive at a service at St Martin-in-The Fields to mark 25 years since Stephen Lawrence was killed in a racially motivated attack, in London, Britain, April 23, 2018. Victoria Jones/Pool via Reuters (REUTERS)

The Punjab and Haryana high court has dismissed a lawyer’s plea seeking action against Prince Harry of the British royal family for “breaking a promise” to marry, saying the alleged pledge is just a “daydreamer’s fantasy”.

“..I find that this petition is nothing, but just a daydreamer’s fantasy about marrying Prince Harry,” said a bench of Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan last week. “This petition, though very poorly drafted, both grammatically and lacking the knowledge of pleadings, speaks about some emails between the petitioner and Prince Harry, in which the person, sending the email, has stated that he promises to marry soon.”

Palwinder Kaur, the petitioner, told the court she has never been to the UK and that she had a conversation with Harry through social media. She even sent messages to “Prince Charles that his son Prince Harry” is “engaged” to her.

“It is well-known fact that fake IDs are created on various social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, etc, and authenticity of such conversation cannot be relied upon by this court. There is every possibility that so-called Prince Harry may be sitting in a cybercafe of a village in Punjab, looking for greener pastures for himself,” the bench said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Cong supporters violate distancing norms at Mullanpur-Dakha event

Mullanpur-Dakha town to finally get a bus stand

Ludhiana adds 523 new cases to tally

Surge in cases leads to lack of beds for Covid-19 patients in Navi Mumbai

“(The court) can only show its sympathy for the petitioner that she has believed such fake conversation to be true.”

In her habeas corpus plea, Kaur demanded legal action against “Prince Harry Middleton” son of “Prince Charles Middleton resident of United Kingdom”. Further directions were sought to direct the “United Kingdom Police Cell” to take action against him for breaking the alleged promise to marry her. Kaur also sought arrest warrants to avoid any further delay in their marriage.

A habeas corpus is filed to have a person, generally, a detainee, produced before a court to determine whether the detention is lawful.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ramadan 2021
Gudi Padwa 2021
Chaitra Navratri 2021
IPL 2021 points table
KKR vs MI Preview
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP