Ludhiana, The holy chants have fallen silent. The town of Jagraon which had sent its sons, daughters and mothers to seek blessings in Vrindavan is now draped in mourning.

Punjab: Jagraon town draped in mourning over demise of devotees in UP boat tragedy

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Ludhiana district is still numb from the shock of Friday's boat tragedy in the Yamuna that snatched away devotees who had left home with prayers on their lips.

A boat carrying tourists, primarily from Punjab, capsized in the river in Uttar Pradesh's Vrindavan on Friday afternoon, leaving 10 people dead, 22 injured and five missing, officials said.

Most of the victims were from Jagraon and Dugri areas of Ludhiana, officials here said, adding that a group of about 120 pilgrims from Jagraon's Shri Banke Bihari Club had left for a four-day trip to Vrindavan in two buses on April 9.

As a mark of collective grief and reverence, all markets in Jagraon will remain closed until the last rites of the pilgrims are performed.

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{{^usCountry}} Shopkeepers said no business can go on when the town's own have returned in coffins instead of with 'prasad' from Banke Bihari. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shopkeepers said no business can go on when the town's own have returned in coffins instead of with 'prasad' from Banke Bihari. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Nasib Chand, a relative of one of the deceased, broke down while speaking. "We sent them for 'darshan', not for this. Who could imagine that a 'yatra' for 'punya' would end in such pain? Our homes were lit with 'diyas' for their safe return. Now we will light their pyres." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nasib Chand, a relative of one of the deceased, broke down while speaking. "We sent them for 'darshan', not for this. Who could imagine that a 'yatra' for 'punya' would end in such pain? Our homes were lit with 'diyas' for their safe return. Now we will light their pyres." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Three bodies of Rakesh Gulati, his wife Anju Gulati and one Minu Bansal reached the Dugri area of Ludhiana from Vrindavan on Saturday morning. The bodies were handed over to their respective family members, who were inconsolable. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Three bodies of Rakesh Gulati, his wife Anju Gulati and one Minu Bansal reached the Dugri area of Ludhiana from Vrindavan on Saturday morning. The bodies were handed over to their respective family members, who were inconsolable. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One of the relatives said the body of Minu Bansal has reached, and they have no information about her daughter Dinky Bansal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the relatives said the body of Minu Bansal has reached, and they have no information about her daughter Dinky Bansal. {{/usCountry}}

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Atam Nagar's A MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu said that altogether three bodies have reached so far. Their cremation will take place on Saturday, he said.

More bodies are expected to reach soon and are being brought in separate ambulances from Vrindavan, said officials.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is expected to attend the cremation in Jagraon, said officials.

Families, neighbours and members of the Shri Banke Bihari Club have gathered along the roads, waiting to receive their loved ones for the final journey.

Pawan Kumar Kataria, a relative of Ishan Kataria, who was one of the victims, said all of them left in two buses for Vrindavan on Thursday evening, and they were cheerful.

"Nobody would have ever thought that this tragedy would occur. While sitting on the boat, they were chanting and doing 'kirtan', and suddenly the tragedy struck," said Pawan, who broke into tears. He said Ishan was unmarried.

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One of the neighbours said everyone was in shock here over the tragedy.

A purported video of the devotees on the boat surfaced on social media in which they could be seen chanting 'Radhe Radhe'. The video was said to have been made before the tragedy struck.

On Friday, the Ludhiana administration has set up dedicated control rooms in Ludhiana and Jagraon 01624223226 and 01612403100 .

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain said authorities in Punjab are already in contact with their counterparts in Vrindavan, adding that most victims of the tragedy are from Dugri and Jagraon areas in the district.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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