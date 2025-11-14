Punjab records 55% of total 4,662 farm fire cases in November

Official state government data released on Thursday showed that Punjab has recorded 56% of its total 4,734 farm fire incidents across23 districts in November so far. The state reported 2, 650 cases of stubble burning between November 1 and 13. Till October 31, nearly 82% of paddy harvesting had been completed (HT photo)

82% of the total 31.72 lakh hectares under paddy cultivation had been harvested by October 31, the daily action taken report released by Punjab pollution control board said.

This comes a day after the Supreme Court ordered the Punjab and Haryana governments to submit their responses within a week on the steps they have taken to put a stop to stubble burning in their respective states.

2,084 stubble burning cases were recorded with the start of paddy harvesting from September 16 to October 31 across the state. “We were expecting paddy harvesting to conclude by the first week of November as the paddy harvesting was advanced by 15 days this season. However, due to the unfavourable weather conditions, the harvesting got prolonged, thus resulting in an increase in stubble burning cases due to a shorter available window for the farmers to prepare fields for wheat crop,” said a senior PPCB official on condition of anonymity.

He further said that officials were surprised by the fact that more than 50% of cases were reported in the last 12 days.

Till October 31, nearly 82.15% of paddy harvesting had been completed, the official added. “From November 1 onwards, 2,650 cases of stubble burning were reported at the fag end of the harvesting season.”

Stubble burning usually peaks in October, when farmers are clearing their fields of paddy stubble after harvests to prepare them for the next crop, and lasts for around three weeks to a month, sending Delhi’s already poor air quality into hazardous territory. In order to curtail air pollution, the state allowed early sowing of paddy crop, resulting in the advancement of paddy harvesting season by 15 days from September 16 onwards in order to provide enough time to the farmers for preparing fields of wheat crop from this year onwards.

On Wednesday, the national capital recorded ‘severe’ air quality for the second consecutive day, with smoke rising from stubble fires in Punjab and Haryana making up nearly a quarter of the city’s PM2.5 load — the highest share this season. Data from the Centre’s Decision Support System (DSS) showed that stubble burning contributed 22.47% to Delhi’s PM2.5 on Wednesday, up from 15.45% on Tuesday and 13.68% on Monday.

To be sure, Punjab has reported a drop of 57% in crop residue burning cases this year so far than last year, when it recorded 10,909 cases. In the past five years, the stubble burning cases have reduced by 93% as the state reported 71,000 cases in 2020.

Stringent action in past 12 days

Officials said that in light of the rising stubble burning cases, the state government has taken even more stringent action and implemented punitive measures in the past 13 days.

Of total 1,654 FIR filed this Kharif seasonunder section 223 (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 1,029 FIRs were registered against the farmers during the November 1-13 period.

1,436 red entries were made into the farmers’ revenue records during this period of time, taking the total from this season to 1,991. Meanwhile, the PPCB had levied environment compensation of ₹1.06 crore in 2,038 cases so far this season. Of this, ₹65.5 lakh was imposed in the November period.

“Besides presenting the total number of cases, the state government will brief the Supreme Court about the detailed action taken report including stringent measures adopted to curb cases this season,” an official said.