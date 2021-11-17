Punjab removes PRTC chairman; loyalist of former CM Amarinder

Patiala The Punjab government removed Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) chairman KK Sharma from his post on Wednesday, two days after Sharma’s photo with former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and wife Preneet went viral on social media on Monday. Sharma is also a staunch Capt loyalist and had been appointed to the post in April 2017, soon after Capt Amarinder took charge.

Satwinder Singh, a close protégé of CM Charanjit Singh Channi, is the new PRTC chairman.

“I am not at all upset at this, as I am staunch loyalist of Capt Amarinder, who made me the Patiala Improvement Trust chairman in 2003. Nowadays, instead of giving a stable government, Congressmen are being removed from key posts without any consideration. I have been removed just because I am close to the previous CM,” Sharma claimed.