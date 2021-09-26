Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Punjab reports 25 fresh Covid cases
others

Punjab reports 25 fresh Covid cases

Among the new Covid cases in Punjab, Pathankot and Rupnagar reported three each, followed by two in Amritsar
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 26, 2021 12:22 AM IST
Twenty-eight people recovered from Covid in Punjab, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,84,681.

Punjab recorded 25 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday that took the infection tally to 6,01,468, according to a medical bulletin.

The death toll stands at 16,505 with no Covid-related fatality was reported in the last 24 hours. One death case was added to the toll after reconciliation of data, it said.

Among the new cases, Pathankot and Rupnagar reported three each, followed by two in Amritsar.

The number of active cases dropped to 282 from 287 on Friday, it said.

Twenty-eight people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,84,681, according to the bulletin.

A total of 1,43,89,012 samples have been collected for testing in the state so far and 4,26,061 doses of vaccine were administered on Saturday, the bulletin said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Regional parties will form front to counter BJP, say Opposition leaders at INLD Jind rally

Not farmers, goons of Charuni attacked BJP MP, MLA in Kurukshetra: Dhankar

Attack on BJP MP, MLA’s vehicle: 134 farmers booked on attempt to murder charges

Senior Kerala Congress leader Sudheeran quits political affairs committee
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP