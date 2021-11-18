Punjab SC panel member tells police to re-probe Aug 2020 Barnala suicide

Barnala Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes member Chandreshwar Singh Mohi on Thursday visited Dhurkot village in the district to meet a Scheduled Caste woman, Manjit Kaur, whose son Gurtej Singh had committed suicide in August 2020, after facing harassment from liquor contractors.

Mohi also visited Rureke police station and directed the police to reinvestigate the case. “The police had registered a case, but no arrest was made. I have directed the DSP to re-investigate the matter. Kaur’s statement is being recorded again and the accused will be arrested soon,” said Mohi. The SC commission member also visited the Mangewal village in the district, regarding a dispute over a local dera. Mohi asked Barnala SDM Varjeet Walia to submit a report after investigation within 10 days.